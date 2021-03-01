Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Given Neutral Rating at Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sunoco from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunoco from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sunoco has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.70.

SUN stock opened at $30.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.80. Sunoco has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.87.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). Sunoco had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 1.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunoco will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.79%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.37%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 590,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 117,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 29,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 216,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

