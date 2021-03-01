Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $56.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $48.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on NOVA. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.46.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

NYSE:NOVA opened at $44.84 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $57.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.64 and a 200 day moving average of $40.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.59). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 4,025,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $148,925,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Walter A. Baker sold 28,656 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $1,131,912.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,460,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,571,107 shares of company stock valued at $296,379,906 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,442,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 502.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 54,979 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,189,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,998,000 after purchasing an additional 285,142 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,935,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 887.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 88,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.