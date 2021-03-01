Summit Industrial Income REIT’s (SMU.UN) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their hold rating on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a C$13.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SMU.UN. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$15.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$15.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$15.00.

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT stock opened at C$13.52 on Thursday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a twelve month low of C$6.59 and a twelve month high of C$14.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.97%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

