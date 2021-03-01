Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Gap Up to $34.49

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.49, but opened at $37.90. Stratasys shares last traded at $38.13, with a volume of 201 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SSYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.94.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Stratasys by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at about $423,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,842,000 after purchasing an additional 61,133 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

