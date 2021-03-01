Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Price Target to $0.10

Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $0.05 to $0.10 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 41.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of PMGYF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,804. Perpetual Energy has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08.

About Perpetual Energy

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy in Canada. Its asset portfolio includes liquids-rich natural gas, shallow natural gas, and conventional heavy oil producing properties, as well as undeveloped bitumen resource properties.

