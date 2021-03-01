Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on PetroTal (OTCMKTS:PTALF)

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of PetroTal (OTCMKTS:PTALF) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS PTALF opened at $0.25 on Friday. PetroTal has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.27.

About PetroTal

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary property is the Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

