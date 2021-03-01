Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on PetroTal (OTCMKTS:PTALF)

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of PetroTal (OTCMKTS:PTALF) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS PTALF opened at $0.25 on Friday. PetroTal has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.27.
About PetroTal
Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PetroTal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroTal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.