Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ORTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

ORTX stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.54. The stock had a trading volume of 63,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,181. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $733.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.31. Orchard Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 2,045,510 shares of Orchard Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $14,277,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,642,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after buying an additional 812,594 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,667,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after acquiring an additional 167,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.