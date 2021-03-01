Steven Madden, Ltd. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.37 Per Share (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy expects that the textile maker will earn $2.37 per share for the year.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.31 million. Steven Madden had a positive return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SHOO. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $36.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -119.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day moving average of $28.53. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $38.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Steven Madden by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Steven Madden by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

