Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,680 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,680 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,889,456,000 after purchasing an additional 145,251 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,748,397 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,261,716,000 after acquiring an additional 34,270 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,639,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $995,509,000 after acquiring an additional 99,912 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,639,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $579,445,000 after acquiring an additional 90,761 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,179,567 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $467,691,000 after acquiring an additional 290,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $209.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,674. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.16. The firm has a market cap of $156.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

