Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Makes New Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 14.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 45.1% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,803 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 32.4% during the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in AbbVie by 3.3% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 45,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in AbbVie by 15.4% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 106,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,323,000 after buying an additional 14,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.41.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.36. The stock had a trading volume of 153,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,444,720. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.22.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

