Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Invests $364,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 516 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $380,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 635 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Dohj LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.99.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.59, for a total transaction of $785,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,148,325.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,823 shares of company stock valued at $86,554,130. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $39.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $714.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,522,457. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.10 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $823.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $570.13. The company has a market cap of $685.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,356.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

