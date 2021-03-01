Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Buys Shares of 1,113 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 777.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $239,840,000 after buying an additional 1,427,944 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,432,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $213,113,000 after buying an additional 966,598 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 11.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,106,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $983,763,000 after purchasing an additional 717,910 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1,007.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 685,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,852,000 after purchasing an additional 623,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 745,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $111,019,000 after purchasing an additional 417,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.07.

NYSE:GD traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $167.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,942. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.40. The company has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $170.19.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

