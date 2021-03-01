StepStone Group LP Sells 70,000 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

StepStone Group LP reduced its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. Datadog comprises 69.0% of StepStone Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. StepStone Group LP’s holdings in Datadog were worth $7,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 45.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 21,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $2,461,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,335 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,959.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dan Fougere sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $15,436,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 482,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,668,894.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,394,419 shares of company stock valued at $240,080,003. Corporate insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.35. 115,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,355,981. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.14. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $119.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,179.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Datadog from $109.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Datadog from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Datadog has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

