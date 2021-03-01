State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 19,795 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 19,795 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Xerox were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Xerox by 57.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 68,075 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new position in Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 430,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 15,388 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Xerox by 193.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 132,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 87,503 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Xerox by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xerox alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XRX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cross Research downgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xerox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

NYSE:XRX opened at $25.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.64. Xerox Holdings Co. has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $35.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.01.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Xerox Company Profile

There is no company description available for Xerox Holdings Corp.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.