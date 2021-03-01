State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 14,300 Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.11% of BioDelivery Sciences International worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 16.7% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 7,635,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,250 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,065,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after buying an additional 62,324 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 41.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,059,231 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,681,000 after buying an additional 602,574 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,252,079 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after buying an additional 17,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 3.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 974,533 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 34,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $4.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $424.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.72. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $5.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.06.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, insider James Vollins sold 9,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $42,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $91,033.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mary Theresa Coelho sold 6,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $27,915.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,116.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 61,883 shares of company stock worth $266,924 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

