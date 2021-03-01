State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 1,280 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PK. Wells Fargo & Company raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.25 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

PK opened at $21.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.12. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $23.10. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

