State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 1,050 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 109.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STL opened at $21.83 on Monday. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $23.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $256.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.27 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STL shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

