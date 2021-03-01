State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 854.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 61.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

NYSE NRZ opened at $10.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $16.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.87.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. New Residential Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NRZ. JMP Securities increased their price target on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.92.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.