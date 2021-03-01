State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 6,100 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $44,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 177.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 30.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKRO opened at $30.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 0.58. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $41.16.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Guggenheim started coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, COO Jonathan Young sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $281,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 189,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,322,694.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,115 shares of company stock valued at $447,916. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

