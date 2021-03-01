State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $5,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in Unum Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 20,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Unum Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 23,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 63.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Unum Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 196,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $672,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $27,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNM opened at $26.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $28.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.17.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNM. Evercore ISI raised shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

