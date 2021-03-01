State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Bank OZK worth $4,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 573.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 218,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after acquiring an additional 93,229 shares during the period. Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,142,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,718,000 after acquiring an additional 46,279 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on OZK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank OZK from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Truist raised their target price on Bank OZK from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

OZK stock opened at $41.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.46 and its 200 day moving average is $28.80. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $43.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $266.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.03 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.