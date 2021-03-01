State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,200 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $4,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 60,175 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 72.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 24.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

HAIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist lifted their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.85.

HAIN opened at $42.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $45.42.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $528.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.50 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

