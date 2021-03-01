State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,138 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $5,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNFP. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 32.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,270,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,205,000 after buying an additional 311,240 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,862,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,932,000 after buying an additional 284,061 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth about $9,762,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 14.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,075,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,866,000 after buying an additional 261,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $13,346,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $81.17 on Monday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $86.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.46.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $304.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.41%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PNFP. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $548,860.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 78,885 shares in the company, valued at $6,661,049.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 5,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $427,940.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 201,199 shares in the company, valued at $14,590,951.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,014 shares of company stock worth $3,402,376. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

