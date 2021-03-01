State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $5.40 Million Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Grand Canyon Education worth $5,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 305,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,412,000 after buying an additional 126,536 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,917,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,552,000 after purchasing an additional 112,548 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 1,841.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 106,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,510,000 after purchasing an additional 100,974 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,675,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,493,000 after purchasing an additional 78,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

LOPE opened at $104.69 on Monday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.89 and a fifty-two week high of $111.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.97.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 17.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $7,604,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,166,485.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel E. Bachus sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $3,258,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,594 shares in the company, valued at $15,707,246.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,411 shares of company stock worth $15,815,481. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.20.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

