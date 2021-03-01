State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $5.14 Million Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $5,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OLLI. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 205.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 56,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 37,794 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 80,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter.

OLLI stock opened at $82.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $123.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $414.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $104.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.29.

In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $821,473.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,863.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

