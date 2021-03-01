State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,434 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Coherent were worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,501,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Coherent by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,673,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $251,027,000 after acquiring an additional 88,797 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Coherent by 15.4% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 605,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,126,000 after acquiring an additional 80,559 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Coherent by 338.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 56,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 43,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in Coherent by 377.8% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 44,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 35,258 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Coherent news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.56.

Coherent stock opened at $241.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.54. Coherent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.21 and a 52-week high of $264.64.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $326.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Coherent’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

