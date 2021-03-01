Stantec (TSE:STN) PT Raised to C$55.00

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$53.00 to C$47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Laurentian upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$42.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stantec currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$54.90.

STN opened at C$50.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of C$31.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$46.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$42.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.165 dividend. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 35.21%.

In other Stantec news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total value of C$62,562.30.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

