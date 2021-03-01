Stantec (NYSE:STN) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Desjardins from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Desjardins’ price target indicates a potential upside of 40.53% from the stock’s current price. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STN. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Stantec from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Stantec from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Stantec from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stantec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.54.

Stantec stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,437. Stantec has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $39.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 4.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 0.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 305,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Stantec by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Stantec by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,664,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

