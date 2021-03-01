Stantec (NYSE:STN) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Desjardins from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Desjardins’ price target indicates a potential upside of 40.53% from the stock’s current price. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STN. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Stantec from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Stantec from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Stantec from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stantec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.54.
Stantec stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,437. Stantec has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $39.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Stantec Company Profile
Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.
