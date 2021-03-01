StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) vs. Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Head-To-Head Comparison

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) and Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get StageZero Life Sciences alerts:

0.0% of StageZero Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.5% of Biomerica shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of Biomerica shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and Biomerica’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StageZero Life Sciences $140,000.00 425.00 -$3.48 million N/A N/A Biomerica $6.69 million 10.79 -$2.34 million ($0.23) -26.65

Biomerica has higher revenue and earnings than StageZero Life Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and Biomerica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StageZero Life Sciences -397.05% N/A -64.52% Biomerica -69.82% -42.18% -32.10%

Risk and Volatility

StageZero Life Sciences has a beta of 3.02, suggesting that its stock price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biomerica has a beta of -0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for StageZero Life Sciences and Biomerica, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StageZero Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Biomerica 0 0 3 0 3.00

Biomerica has a consensus price target of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 84.88%. Given Biomerica’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Biomerica is more favorable than StageZero Life Sciences.

Summary

Biomerica beats StageZero Life Sciences on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StageZero Life Sciences

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. develops and commercializes proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications. Its proprietary platform technology, the Sentinel Principle, identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood. The company's lead product is ColonSentry, a blood test to determine an individual's current risk for having colorectal cancer. The company was formerly known as GeneNews Limited. StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc., a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations. It primarily sells its products for gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and various esoteric tests at the physicians' offices and over-the-counter drugstores, and hospital/clinical laboratories. The company is also developing InFoods, an irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) therapy technology and diagnostic-guided therapy that is designed to allow physicians to identify specific foods that when removed from the patient's diet can alleviate the patient's IBS symptoms; Helicobacter pylori products; and develops, tests, validates, and sells diagnostic products for COVID-19 infection. Biomerica, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for StageZero Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StageZero Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.