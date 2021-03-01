Stacks Market Capitalization Achieves $733.82 Million (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. Stacks has a market cap of $733.82 million and $23.44 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stacks coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stacks has traded up 33.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $254.05 or 0.00531807 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00073325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00079094 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00056262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00077409 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.16 or 0.00465051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00026947 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

Stacks’ genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockstack is a full-stack decentralized computing network that enables a new generation of applications where developers and users can interact fairly and securely. Blockstack uses blockchain technology to build protocols and developer tools designed to enable a fair and open Internet that returns digital rights to developers and consumers. Led by some of the world’s foremost experts on distributed systems, Blockstack allows users to own their own data that they can take with them from app to app in the ecosystem, along with their Blockstack ID that eliminates the need for password-based logins. “

Stacks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

