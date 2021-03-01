STA Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

STA Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 65.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,467 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 56,800 shares during the quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,051,217 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $32,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,256 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Transocean by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,035,553 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after buying an additional 42,914 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Transocean by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 130,315 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 57,945 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Transocean by 323.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 353,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 269,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,406,217 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $100,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Transocean stock opened at $3.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 3.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Transocean Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $4.19.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $690.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.28 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.08.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of October 27, 2020, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated 38 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater floaters and 11 harsh environment floaters.

