Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Acquired by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 113.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Square by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Square by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Square by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Square by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Square by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

SQ traded up $9.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $239.88. 232,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,913,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 378.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $283.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.39.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $43,472,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 279,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,753,641.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total transaction of $3,723,012.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,612,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,176,677 shares of company stock valued at $264,970,688 in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.17.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

