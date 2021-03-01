Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Receives $181.95 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $208.42.

Several research analysts recently commented on SQ shares. Guggenheim raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Square from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist raised their target price on Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $1,238,512.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,304 shares in the company, valued at $37,771,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $20,914,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,276,677 shares of company stock worth $285,884,688. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in Square during the third quarter worth about $332,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 120.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter valued at about $502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,800,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,170,915. Square has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.73 billion, a PE ratio of 365.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $240.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.39.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Square will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

