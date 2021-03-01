Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Holdings Reduced by Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC decreased its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the period. Square makes up approximately 2.1% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $6,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 833.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $20,969,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $43,472,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 279,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,753,641.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,176,677 shares of company stock valued at $264,970,688 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ stock traded up $9.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $239.76. 176,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,913,301. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $283.19. The stock has a market cap of $108.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 378.45, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

