Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Raised to $425.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price objective increased by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $390.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 38.27% from the company’s current price.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.12.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $307.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion, a PE ratio of -72.15 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.26. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $109.18 and a 12-month high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

