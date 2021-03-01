Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Raised to $385.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 25.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SPOT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.12.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $307.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.15 and a beta of 1.64. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $109.18 and a 52-week high of $387.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $335.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.26.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 799.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,909,000 after purchasing an additional 186,174 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

