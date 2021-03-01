Spire (NYSE:SR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire (NYSE:SR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spire Inc. is a public utility company which is engaged in the purchase, retail distribution, sale and marketing of natural gas. Its operating segment consists of Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas and Alabama Gas Corporation. Gas Marketing segment is engaged in the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis. Spire Inc, formerly known as The Laclede Group Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SR. TheStreet raised Spire from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Spire from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Spire in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Spire from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spire from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Spire presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.50.

Shares of SR opened at $66.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.32 and a 200 day moving average of $60.45. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $50.58 and a fifty-two week high of $83.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $512.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.36 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Spire will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Spire’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Spire by 5.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Spire by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Spire by 375.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 21,835 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Spire by 22.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Spire by 283.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 23,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

