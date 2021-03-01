Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) will post earnings of $3.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spire’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.11. Spire posted earnings of $2.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire will report full year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $512.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Spire from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Spire from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Guggenheim raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Sidoti cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Spire during the third quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Spire by 72.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

SR stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.95. 7,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,568. Spire has a twelve month low of $50.58 and a twelve month high of $83.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

