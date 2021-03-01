Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 11.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,213,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,341,000 after acquiring an additional 124,739 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth about $41,441,000. Moerus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 0.6% during the third quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 585,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 14,671.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 546,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 543,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $41,076,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.78.

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $77.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.59 and a 1 year high of $85.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

