SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its position in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,418 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000.

XME stock opened at $35.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.34. SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

