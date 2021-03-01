Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) Short Interest Update

Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, a growth of 429.6% from the January 28th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spartacus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Spartacus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,459,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Spartacus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $5,262,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Spartacus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Spartacus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,160,000.

Get Spartacus Acquisition alerts:

TMTS stock opened at $10.36 on Monday. Spartacus Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.59.

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Spartacus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartacus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.