Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Raised to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $64.00 price objective on the airline’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.41.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $59.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.47. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $60.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.84, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $964,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $214,510.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,893.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,918 shares of company stock worth $3,194,415 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

