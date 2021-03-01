Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) CFO Sells $191,761.28 in Stock

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $191,761.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,685,457.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of LUV opened at $58.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.47. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $59.64. The stock has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LUV. Cowen boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $197,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956,645 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,368,571 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $296,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,778 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 1,101.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,583,280 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $73,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,500 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,390,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,071,684 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $96,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,234 shares in the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

