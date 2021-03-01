Sora (XOR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.58 Million

Sora (CURRENCY:XOR) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Over the last week, Sora has traded 46.5% lower against the US dollar. Sora has a market cap of $127.82 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Sora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sora token can currently be purchased for about $365.21 or 0.00788016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000263 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.87 or 0.00122699 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 352.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002541 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Sora (CRYPTO:XOR) is a token. Sora’s total supply is 350,000 tokens. Sora’s official website is sora.org

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sora using one of the exchanges listed above.

