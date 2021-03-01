Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAH. Bank of America raised shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAH traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.11. 692,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,320. Sonic Automotive has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $49.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.84.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 18.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sonic Automotive will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

