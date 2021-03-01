Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 467 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD opened at $162.88 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $136.12 and a 1 year high of $194.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.50.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

