Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,876 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 298.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,742,475,000 after purchasing an additional 624,512 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,065,847,000 after acquiring an additional 686,768 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,973,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $919,400,000 after acquiring an additional 35,261 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 287,808.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,954,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $845,722,000 after purchasing an additional 48,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.47.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total value of $6,724,279.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,637,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO opened at $455.00 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $498.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $464.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $180.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.55 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.