Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,886,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,416,760,000 after buying an additional 1,008,116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,878,000 after acquiring an additional 195,329 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 18.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,752,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $166,073,000 after purchasing an additional 276,729 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Genuine Parts by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,159,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $116,491,000 after purchasing an additional 21,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 34.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 995,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,695,000 after purchasing an additional 254,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $105.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $108.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.815 dividend. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 55.54%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.43.

In other news, Director John R. Holder bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.