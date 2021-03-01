Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 125.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $20.08 on Monday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $20.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.77.

