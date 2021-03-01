Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Buys 708 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $133.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.30. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.70 and a one year high of $138.04.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.